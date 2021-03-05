Pecos residents frustrated by mountains of trash, city works to clean up fast

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -

Pecos residents have been frustrated by growing piles of trash outside their homes, but the city is working hard to clean it up fast.

Juan Navarette has been exasperated as he and his family keeping piling up bag after bag and then watch it sit there unless he takes it away himself.

“I told my wife the best we can do is put it in the truck and go take it to a dumpster because there’s not much we can do,” Navarette said.

For weeks, residents like him have been dealing with mounting trash, so we found out why the dump trucks haven’t been getting the job done.

The problem is the city’s dump trucks have been worn down so much that only a few of them are in service at a time.

“We’ve had to borrow a lot of parts, scavenge them to keep them running,” City Manager Seth Sorensen said. “And it seems every time we get one fixed another one breaks down.”

When they are working, they’re slow.

To make matters worse, the winter storm kept all of them off the road for the week allowing mountains of trash to overwhelm both residents who put it there and the workers who have to pick it up.

But Pecos has a plan.

The city manager showed off the new guard--a fleet of new trucks that are far quicker on the draw. The city is working to replace all its bins to fit these trucks so blocks can be cleaned up fast.

“Once we are completely converted over, we should definitely see some improved level of service,” Sorensen said.

But for now, the city will have to move as quick as it can to empty the gushing bins with whatever trucks can roll.

While they wait, residents like Navarette will just have do what they can to get rid of the mess or at least contain it.

“I don’t know what else to say or what else to do other than try to keep my area clean for my benefit of myself and my kids,” Navarette said.

It’s not clear how long it will take for all the excessive trash to be taken care of because the city is catching up while also dealing with new loads.

However, trash collectors are now working 20 hour days to get cleaned up as soon as possible.

