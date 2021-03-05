Advertisement

NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka

‘I am honored to be selected as an NFL official’
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating...
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating an NCAA college football game between Washington and North Dakota Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle.(Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” Chaka said. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

“Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance — including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program — have earned her a position as an NFL official,” said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor’s in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Endeavor Energy begins fracking eleven wells in Midland County, one resident speaks out...
Midland County woman at odds with Endeavor Energy
Police are searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old Texas girl
CBS7 Stock Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: Auto-pedestrian crash sends woman to the hospital with serious injuries
Patrick Ramirez, 29, is facing several felony charges after police executed a search warrant at...
Suspect found with drugs, money and stolen guns in Big Spring
Odessa Stabbing - 12th and Lee
Odessa police investigating stabbing

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate resumes work on virus bill after jobless benefit deal
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a...
‘Miracle on Ice’ star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen
Weeks after Winter Storm Uri devastated West Texas, people are still finding leaks and breaks...
Plumber shortage creates wait list for some services
Weeks after Winter Storm Uri devastated West Texas, people are still finding leaks and breaks...
PLUMBER SHORTAGE