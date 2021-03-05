Advertisement

Midland ISD hosting food pantry over Spring Break

Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD Administration Building.(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD will be working to keep families fed over Spring Break.

MISD’s Family Support Center will be teaming up with the West Texas Food Bank to provide food baskets and hygiene supplies.

“People don’t stop being hungry during Spring Break,” said Family Support Specialist Chalace Phillips. “Thanks to generous donations from our staff and the West Texas Food Bank, we are able to provide these needed resources.”

The baskets and supplies will be available for pick-up at MISD’s Central Office at 615 West Missouri Avenue at the following times:

-Tuesday, March 9 from 9-11 a.m.

-Thursday, March 11 from 1-3 p.m.

