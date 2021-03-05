Advertisement

Former Brewster County Sheriff candidate admits to lying about creating fake racist text message

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - A man who ran for Brewster County Sheriff back in 2020 has now admitted to lying about creating a fake racist text message that appeared to come from the phone number of Sheriff Ronny Dodson.

On Friday, Devon Portillo, 26, admitted to lying to FBI agents who were investigating the source of the text message and pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal agent. He faces up to five years in federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, Portillo was interviewed by FBI agents back in June of 2020 about the text message, and he denied creating it.

He later contacted the investigators and told them that the text was created by another person, who he identified.

In a following interview with the FBI agents, Portillo admitted that he had authored the fake message and said the person he had identified had nothing to do with it.

A sentencing date for Portillo has not been scheduled.

