Dozens of earthquakes reported in West Texas in the past week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas has seen a large number of earthquakes this past week.

According to the United States Geological Service, West Texas has seen 75 earthquakes since Thursday, February 25.

A total of 59 earthquakes were reported in Culberson County alone. Ten earthquakes were reported in Reeves County, and four earthquakes were reported in Pecos County.

Midland and Martin County each saw one earthquake.

The largest magnitude of earthquake reported was 3.2. Three earthquakes of that magnitude were reported in Culberson County.

You can find the latest earthquake reports here.

75 earthquakes were reported in West Texas since February 26. (USGS)

