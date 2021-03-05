Coahoma middle school girls raise money for Houston hospital

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) -

Two students from Coahoma ISD raised thousands of dollars to support nurses in Houston.

An 11-year-old student named Ava Alaman said her father was being treated for COVID-19 in houston, so she and her friend Gabby Cox teamed up to give back.

As part of a school project, the two sold bracelets with the phrase “kindess matters” inscribed on them and raised a little under $2,000.

That money was used to buy lunch for every staff member who helped treat the girl’s father.

“Well we hope it made them really happy and we think it did,” Alaman said. “Because my moms friends is a nurse and she said they don’t have time to get lunch. So, we thought it would be a good idea to send them some lunch.”

The Alaman family said they’re proud of these girls for their selfless act.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.