Authorities on scene of apparent shooting in Odessa

A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.(Shane Battis/CBS7)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A heavy police presence has been reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Odessa Police Department and the Department of Public Safety are at an active crime scene in the parking lot of the Confort Inn at JBS Parkway and I-20.

Authorities appear to be investigating a shooting, though no official details have been released at this time.

The U.S. Marshals are leading the investigation.

Shane Battis is at a shooting scene at the Comfort Inn off of I-20 in Odessa where we're awaiting more details from law enforcement

Posted by CBS7 News on Friday, March 5, 2021

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

