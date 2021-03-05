Authorities on scene of apparent shooting in Odessa
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A heavy police presence has been reported in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Officers with the Odessa Police Department and the Department of Public Safety are at an active crime scene in the parking lot of the Confort Inn at JBS Parkway and I-20.
Authorities appear to be investigating a shooting, though no official details have been released at this time.
The U.S. Marshals are leading the investigation.
CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.
