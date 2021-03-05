Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers, mother in Carlsbad, NM

Gyllcinda Crayana Holyan, Anaya Holyan and Isabelle Salas.
Gyllcinda Crayana Holyan, Anaya Holyan and Isabelle Salas.(Carlsbad New Mexico Police Department)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ARLSBAD, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Carlsbad Police Department is searching for two-year-old Anaya Holyan, three-year-old Isabelle Salas and their mother Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan.

The three are believe to have been abducted by Caesar Salas and are in danger. They are believe to be traveling to Pecos, Texas or Mexico in a green or gray Ford F-150 with an unknown license plate.

Anaya Holyan is a two-year-old Native American female, two feet tall, weighing about 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Isabelle Salas is a three-year-old Native American female, two feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan is a 22-year-old Native American female, 5′6″ and weighs about 250 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say there are still many details unknown and the case is under investigation, however, knowing the location of the mother and her two children is urgent.

Anyone with information about this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 or call 911.

