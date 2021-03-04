Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 3/4

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Windy conditions are expected across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico on Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains as well as wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible across the area.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Thursday from 9 am MST until 8 pm MST in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the western half of West Texas from Thursday afternoon until the evening.

Gusty winds mixed with dry and warm conditions will cause elevated to critical fire danger across the region. Please avoid outdoor burning and any activities that may cause a spark.

Friday a cold front will bring more wind, cooler temperatures, and dry air.

