UTPB announces plans for 2021 fall semester

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has released its plans for the upcoming fall semester.

According to a release, UTPB plans to have in-person learning along with online learning. Faculty are prepared to make changes in teaching if public health circumstances change.

“That means more on-campus, face-to-face classes; additional events and celebrations; and a fuller array of on-campus services. UT Permian Basin will continue to closely monitor the pandemic over the spring and summer, and some COVID protocols may still be needed,” stated Alexa Dunson, Communications Manager for UTPB.

UTPB will also be returning to typical occupancy in campus housing for students. All campus dining options will be made available.

Details of specific services, activities and events have not yet been determined.

The Student Activity Center and Campus Recreation and Fitness Programs will return with normal operations using health guidelines.

UTPB expects to release more details on the fall semester in the coming months.

