Suspect found with drugs, money and stolen guns in Big Spring

Patrick Ramirez, 29, is facing several felony charges after police executed a search warrant at his home on March 1.(Big Spring Police Department)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police have arrested a man who they say was in possession of drugs, tens of thousands of dollars and stolen firearms.

Patrick Aaron Ramirez, 29, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm State Jail Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony 3, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 1-4 grams Felony 3, Money Laundering Felony 3, Possession of Marijuana 50 pounds – 2000 pounds Felony 2, and 2 counts of Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 greater than 400 grams Felony 1.

According to a release, the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division had been investigating the distribution of marijuana by Ramirez over the past several months.

On March 1, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Ramirez’s home and found the following in his home:

-244 pounds of marijuana

-Six pounds of THC wax

-Three pounds of THC oil

-19 Oxycodone pills

-Five firearms, two of which were found to be stolen out of Sweetwater

-More than $88,000

Police say that their investigation is ongoing.

