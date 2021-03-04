Advertisement

Supreme Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a...
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for longtime immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.

The man, Clemente Avelino Pereida, had been charged in Nebraska with using a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job and convicted under a state law against criminal impersonation.

Not all criminal convictions inevitably lead to deportation, but Gorsuch wrote for the court that Pereida failed to prove he was not convicted of a serious crime.

Under immigration law, “certain nonpermanent aliens seeking to cancel a lawful removal order must prove that they have not been convicted of a disqualifying crime,” Gorsuch wrote.

In a dissent for the three liberal justices, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the court instead should have ruled for Pereida because he was convicted under a law that includes serious offenses, falling into the category of crimes of moral turpitude, and less serious ones.

“The relevant documents in this case do not show that the previous conviction at issue necessarily was for a crime involving moral turpitude,” Breyer wrote.

Immigrants with criminal convictions who are facing deportation can ask the attorney general to allow them to remain in the country, if the conviction wasn’t for a serious crime and they have lived here at least 10 years, among other criteria.

Based on Thursday’s ruling, Pereida can’t seek that relief.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the case because she had not yet joined the court when the case was argued in October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Amber Alert cancelled for Texas girl, father charged in mother’s death
Midland detective solves 2007 cold case
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them
Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill
CBS7 Stock Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: Auto-pedestrian crash sends woman to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump
Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
Little damage from huge Pacific quake; tsunami threat passes
Lee pitcher Chase Shores
Lee can’t be stopped in win over rival Midland
Odessa pitcher Isaac Rodriguez
Rodriguez throws no-hitter to lead Odessa to victory over Midland