State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to block storage of high-level radioactive waste in Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has filed a bill to stop the storage and disposal of high-level radioactive waste in Texas.

“Texas will not be a dumping ground for the rest of the country,” Landgraf said. “Passing HB 2692 will ensure that high-level radioactive waste is kept out of the oil patch and out of West Texas.”

House Bill 2692 would ban the storage of high-level radioactive waste at Waste Control Specialists in Andrews County. According to Rep. Landgraf, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is considering an application to allow for the storage of high-level radioactive waste at the facility.

“My constituents are on board with low-level storage, as used rubber gloves and hospital gowns provide little reason for concern. But high-level radioactive waste, like spent nuclear fuel, is a horse of an entirely different color. I filed HB 2692 for those who live and work in Andrews and the Permian Basin, and for all Texans, so that highly radioactive is not brought to or disposed of in our West Texas communities,” Landgraf concluded.

HB 2692 would also ensure that WCS provides an economic benefit to Andrews County and the State of Texas as it continues to store low-level materials.

