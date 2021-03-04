Advertisement

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to block storage of high-level radioactive waste in Texas

(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has filed a bill to stop the storage and disposal of high-level radioactive waste in Texas.

“Texas will not be a dumping ground for the rest of the country,” Landgraf said. “Passing HB 2692 will ensure that high-level radioactive waste is kept out of the oil patch and out of West Texas.”

House Bill 2692 would ban the storage of high-level radioactive waste at Waste Control Specialists in Andrews County. According to Rep. Landgraf, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is considering an application to allow for the storage of high-level radioactive waste at the facility.

“My constituents are on board with low-level storage, as used rubber gloves and hospital gowns provide little reason for concern. But high-level radioactive waste, like spent nuclear fuel, is a horse of an entirely different color. I filed HB 2692 for those who live and work in Andrews and the Permian Basin, and for all Texans, so that highly radioactive is not brought to or disposed of in our West Texas communities,” Landgraf concluded.

HB 2692 would also ensure that WCS provides an economic benefit to Andrews County and the State of Texas as it continues to store low-level materials.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Amber Alert cancelled for Texas girl, father charged in mother’s death
Midland detective solves 2007 cold case
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in accident
The COVID-19 unit at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Edinburg over the summer....
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted before he lifted mask mandate
Patrick Ramirez, 29, is facing several felony charges after police executed a search warrant at...
Suspect found with drugs, money and stolen guns in Big Spring
Ector County ISD to provide meals for Spring Break