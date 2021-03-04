Midland County woman at odds with Endeavor Energy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As Endeavor Energy begins fracking eleven wells in Midland County, one resident speaks out about how the work has disrupted her life.

With tears filling her eyes, Linda Catania explained the stress she’s endured at the hands of Endeavor Energy over the past few months.

She says concerns for her animals’ safety, her home, and herself have gone unaddressed when she tries to contact the company.

Catania says she hasn’t been able to sleep for months because of the constant truck noise from endeavor workers outside her bedroom window.

When she brought this up with Endeavor, they told her to get a hotel room and that they would reimburse her.

Catania says it took weeks of reaching out before the company issued her a reimbursement check.

“There’s total disregard that I can’t sleep, and my horses are spooked, general health has been... I’ve been to the doctor for treatment for this cause I can’t sleep. The doctor says that sleep deprivation is the biggest problem,” said Catania.

Catania also says that Endeavor Energy is responsible for damage to her home and the death of her beloved dog, Nemo.

She says Nemo was playing near the fence line when one of the workers speeding down the lease road failed to stop and hit the dog.

“Hit him and ran him over and didn’t stop. Nadia was barking, and she came to get me, but he was already gone. But this is common. They spook my horses. It’s not just my dogs; it’s my horses too,” said Catania.

Catania says she has called Endeavor several times and even went to the office to voice her concerns.

She says the answer the company gives her is that they “have the right to peacefully enjoy their minerals.”

“I don’t know what I am going to do. I honestly don’t. I’ve explained it to Endeavor. They have no answers, or they have a rude answer if they are sick of hearing me,” said Catania.

Catania says the drilling schedule she was given states that the work will go on until October.

Endeavor Energy says they are aware of the situation, and it is currently being looked into.

