FIRST ON CBS7: Auto-pedestrian crash sends woman to the hospital with serious injuries

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a pick-up truck, according to the City of Midland’s Public Information Officer, Erin Bailey.

First responders from the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were called to a vehicle- pedestrian crash in the 4600 block of North Garfield St. at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the city.

A preliminary crash investigation by MPD revealed a person driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram turned onto Garfield Street from Castleford Road. The pedestrian was crossing Garfield when she was hit by the pick-up truck. The driver of the truck stayed in the area and cooperated with EMS crews, according to the City of Midland.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

