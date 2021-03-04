Ector County ISD to provide meals for Spring Break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD’s School Nutrition Department will be providing a meal service on March 5 to ensure children have meals for breakfast and lunch over Spring Break.

On Friday, March 5, any child between the ages of 1 and 18 is eligible to pick up seven breakfast and seven lunch meals at Nimitz Middle School and Crockett Middle School from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Meals are also available for people with disabilities who are over the age of 18 and participate in school programs for the mentally or physically disabled.

Parents will be able to pick up the meals without their children present. Parents must present one of the following for each child:

-Official letter/e-mail from school listing children enrolled

-Individual student report cards

-Attendance record from parent portal of school website

-Copy of birth certificate for children

-Student ID cards

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.