DPS identifies Midland man killed in accident

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was killed when his car rolled over him on Tuesday morning.

DPS has identified the victim as Gilbert Martinez, 70.

According to DPS, troopers responded to an accident at 1301 West County Road 114 at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found that a Ford Freestyle had run over a man identified as Martinez. Martinez was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Freestyle was in reverse gear while Martinez was outside. The Freestyle then ran over Martinez.

The accident remains under investigation.

