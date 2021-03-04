COVID-19 hospitalizations declining in Midland and Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The number of people being hospitalized for COVID is on the decline in Midland.

Midland Memorial hadn’t seen numbers this low since last spring - when the virus showed up in this area.

Right now, Midland Memorial has 28 patients in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-related complications.

The last day that the number of COVID patients was that low was March 19th, 2020.

Midland Memorial’s chief medical officer, Dr. Larry Wilson, says that positive cases and hospitalization rates have been steadily declining - thanks to mitigation efforts and the beginning of “herd immunity.”

According to one CDC study, for every person that tests positive, five people had the virus and didn’t get tested or were asymptomatic.

According to Dr. Wilson, that means around 80 thousand people in Midland County have been exposed, and 30 thousand more have been vaccinated - so a large portion of the population has developed an immunity.

“Which begins to make a dent in terms of the transmissibility of the infection. It’s not to the point of herd immunity, but it’s certainly going to reflect in the reduced spread through the population. This lower rate of burn, if you will, compared to where we had been at may be related to the fact that there’s just been a lot of people who have been exposed at this point,” said Dr. Wilson.

As we start to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, Dr. Wilson says there is still work to be done.

“You begin to get sort of happy that things are at a lower rate now, but we don’t want to lose any lives that are not necessary to lose. If we just keep up our guard, stay the course with what we’ve been doing, and continue the mitigation, we will save lives. Even though it’s not as bad as it was, it’s still not good,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson added that he doesn’t believe covid will ever go away, but it won’t be as rampant as we saw last year with the introduction of the vaccine.

