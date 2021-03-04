Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations declining in Midland and Odessa

The number of people being hospitalized for COVID is on the decline in Midland.
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The number of people being hospitalized for COVID is on the decline in Midland.

Midland Memorial hadn’t seen numbers this low since last spring - when the virus showed up in this area.

Right now, Midland Memorial has 28 patients in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-related complications.

The last day that the number of COVID patients was that low was March 19th, 2020.

Midland Memorial’s chief medical officer, Dr. Larry Wilson, says that positive cases and hospitalization rates have been steadily declining - thanks to mitigation efforts and the beginning of “herd immunity.”

According to one CDC study, for every person that tests positive, five people had the virus and didn’t get tested or were asymptomatic.

According to Dr. Wilson, that means around 80 thousand people in Midland County have been exposed, and 30 thousand more have been vaccinated - so a large portion of the population has developed an immunity.

“Which begins to make a dent in terms of the transmissibility of the infection. It’s not to the point of herd immunity, but it’s certainly going to reflect in the reduced spread through the population. This lower rate of burn, if you will, compared to where we had been at may be related to the fact that there’s just been a lot of people who have been exposed at this point,” said Dr. Wilson.

As we start to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, Dr. Wilson says there is still work to be done.

“You begin to get sort of happy that things are at a lower rate now, but we don’t want to lose any lives that are not necessary to lose. If we just keep up our guard, stay the course with what we’ve been doing, and continue the mitigation, we will save lives. Even though it’s not as bad as it was, it’s still not good,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson added that he doesn’t believe covid will ever go away, but it won’t be as rampant as we saw last year with the introduction of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Amber Alert cancelled for Texas girl, father charged in mother’s death
Midland detective solves 2007 cold case
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in accident
The COVID-19 unit at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System in Edinburg over the summer....
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted before he lifted mask mandate
Patrick Ramirez, 29, is facing several felony charges after police executed a search warrant at...
Suspect found with drugs, money and stolen guns in Big Spring
Ector County ISD to provide meals for Spring Break
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to block storage of high-level radioactive waste in Texas