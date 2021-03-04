Advertisement

Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting


A baby was injured in a police shooting in Houston on Wednesday night.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston injured a baby boy and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies.

Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed.

The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a 1-year-old boy in the backseat of her vehicle.

Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun.

Police said early Thursday that the baby was critically injured, but that by mid-morning his condition had improved to stable.

