Advertisement

Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments

By News 12 Westchester Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (News 12) - A 12-year-old boy in New York has gotten more than 1,000 elderly people their COVID-19 vaccinations through the website he created to help them find appointments.

Sam Keursch, 12, spends hours a day clicking away on his computer, but he’s not playing video games. He’s helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors in the New York metro area.

It all started when Sam watched his dad help his grandparents get the slots for their COVID-19 shots, and they figured they could help many more people.

“There are a lot of elders that can’t get appointments that well because they’re not very good with technology,” he said.

So, Sam reached out to his neighbor, Gitta Silberstein, a Holocaust survivor who is now trying to beat cancer. She couldn’t get an appointment.

“I needed to get the vaccine before the end of January, so I could start getting my chemo,” Silberstein said.

Sam took down her information and hit refresh until he found an appointment, getting Silberstein the vaccine she needed in January.

As word spread, Sam created a website. Seniors fill out a brief form, and Sam hits refresh, searching for vaccine appointments in places where they have been approved to get it.

“One side of my screen is to do my homework. The second side of my screen is getting appointments,” Sam said.

In about a month, Sam has helped more than 1,000 New Yorkers get their vaccines.

“It’s a pretty amazing thing,” he said. “Now, they can kind of get their life back to normal, and they get to see their grandchildren.”

Copyright 2021 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Amber Alert cancelled for Texas girl, father charged in mother’s death
Midland detective solves 2007 cold case
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill

Latest News

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a...
Supreme Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation
Louisiana senators push back on pipeline shutdown
Louisiana senators push back on pipeline shutdown
Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.
Disney to close at least 60 stores in US, Canada
Woman facing felony charges after taking goat and dying its coat blue and green.
Alabama woman charged with stealing goat, dying its coat
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol after plot warning