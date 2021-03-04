Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

Police are searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch.
Police are searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch.(DPS)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl from College Station.

Adeline Paige Welch is 3′ tall, 26 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar.

The suspect, 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols, is 5′ tall, 110 pounds.

She is believed to be driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker in the rear window.

Adeline is believed to be in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury due to medical conditions.

Their last known location was the DFW area early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the College Station Police Department at (976) 764-3600 or 911.

The two are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License plate number MWS8187...
The two are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas License plate number MWS8187 with a "Princess on Board" sticker on the rear window.(College Station Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Amber Alert cancelled for Texas girl, father charged in mother’s death
Midland detective solves 2007 cold case
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them
Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill
CBS7 Stock Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: Auto-pedestrian crash sends woman to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Lee pitcher Chase Shores
Lee can’t be stopped in win over rival Midland
Odessa pitcher Isaac Rodriguez
Rodriguez throws no-hitter to lead Odessa to victory over Midland
Odessa Permian baseball
Permian baseball cruises past Amarillo Tascosa
We assigned and trusted Joshua Skinner to interview different businesses about whether or not...
Of Masks and Zeppelin
MASKS ZEPPELIN