West Texas Weather Forecast March 3

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday will be delightful with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and even reaching in the 80s in the southern areas.

Thanks to downsloping westerly winds, Thursday will be very warm and windy. Winds gusting up to 35 mph across West Texas and SE New Mexico and a High Wind Watch is in effect for the Guadalupe and the Delaware Mountains throughout the day.

A cold front will rush through the region on Friday bringing gusty northerly winds and cooler temperatures.

