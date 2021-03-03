Advertisement

Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The change in eligibility comes the day after the Biden administration urged all states to prioritize teachers.
Teachers ensure students have their masks on correctly on the first day of in-person classes at...
Teachers ensure students have their masks on correctly on the first day of in-person classes at Highland Village Elementary.(Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune)
By Aliyya Swaby
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Texas teachers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, health officials announced Wednesday.

Effective immediately, all Texas vaccine providers should include all teachers, Head Start program staff, and child care staff in their vaccine administration programs, according to a notice the Texas Department of State Health services sent to providers.

The notice comes after the Biden administration Tuesday urged all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff. Texas had not previously prioritized teachers.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Greg Abbott lifting statewide mask mandate, will allow businesses to open 100%
DPS says that the Buick left the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.
DPS identifies three people killed in Monahans crash
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Amber Alert cancelled for Texas girl, father charged in mother’s death
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Juvenile charged in deadly Midland stabbing
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them

Latest News

Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill
Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill
(CBS 7 File Photo)
Ector County ISD not changing mask protocols
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/3
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/3