Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
The change in eligibility comes the day after the Biden administration urged all states to prioritize teachers.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEXAS TRIBUNE - Texas teachers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, health officials announced Wednesday.
Effective immediately, all Texas vaccine providers should include all teachers, Head Start program staff, and child care staff in their vaccine administration programs, according to a notice the Texas Department of State Health services sent to providers.
The notice comes after the Biden administration Tuesday urged all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff. Texas had not previously prioritized teachers.