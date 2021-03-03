Advertisement

Midland detective solves 2007 cold case

(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A deadly hit-and-run case in Midland that happened back in 2007 has now been solved.

On September 15, 2007, the Midland Police Department responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle on Whitmire Boulevard.

When police arrived, they learned that a Chevrolet pickup with two men inside had hit a motorcycle and driven away. The motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Loren Dustin Davidson, died at the scene.

In February, MPD Hit and Run Detective Haveman began reviewing the case as it had remained unsolved for more than 13 years. A Crime Stoppers tip led Haverman to learn that the possible suspect in the case was at the Texas Department of Justice Middleton Unit outside of Abilene.

Officer Haveman traveled to Abilene to interview the suspect, identified as Raymond Dale Click, 41, who identified himself as the driver in the crash.

The case will be forwarded to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

