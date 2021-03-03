Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dramatic video shows Ohio deputy being fired upon, shooting back

Deputy Sara Vaught fired back during a Feb. 15 incident in Mason, Ohio.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released video from a doorbell camera that shows a man firing at a deputy in Mason in February.

On Feb. 15, deputies were dispatched a little before 7 p.m. for a well-being check.

In the video, you see them trying to make contact with 56-year-old Lance Runion, who the sheriff’s office says then opened the door and shot at Deputy Sara Vaught who was standing on the front porch.

She was not injured.

Deputy Sara Vaught was not hurt when the Warren County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at her during a well-being check in Mason on Feb. 15.(Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said she immediately returned fire and shot Runion several times.

Runion was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.

He is still in the hospital and is recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vaught has been put on administrative leave as per policy while the investigation is underway.

She has been with the sheriff’s office since 2014 and is assigned to Deerfield Township as a patrol deputy.

Lance Runion, 56, was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.(Source: Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office/WXIX)

