Advertisement

Fliers supporting white supremacy scattered throughout Midland

By Shane Battis
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Racist fliers have been found scattered throughout part of the city.

White supremacist fliers like this one promise a “white revolution” and encourage violence against minorities.

Midland’s NAACP President Eddie Radd said its disturbing to see hateful propaganda surface in these neighborhoods.

“Because when we have youth growing up in our city and they’re seeing this,” Radd said. “It’s a time for our families to come together and teach our youth that this type of act is not wanted, is not right.”

Midland Police can’t penalize anyone for this since it’s a matter of free speech.

However, Mayor Patrick Payton released a statement condemning whoever passed out those fliers.

“As a community I firmly believe we all reject the extremes on all sides,” Payton said. “Whether a flyer that stokes anger, hate and dissension or social media and messaging that constantly drives wedges between people. Here in Midland, we fight for one another and not against one another.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Greg Abbott lifting statewide mask mandate, will allow businesses to open 100%
DPS says that the Buick left the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.
DPS identifies three people killed in Monahans crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Andrews man and Midland woman killed in crash
Kandace Lopez was trying to enjoy a drink with her friend when an employee at Woody’s Hideaway...
College student says she was mistreated because of her medical condition at Woody’s Hideaway
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Juvenile charged in deadly Midland stabbing

Latest News

Odessa High softball
Odessa High softball notches non-district win against Abilene Wylie
Rankin Boys and Girls Highlights
Rankin Boys and Girls Highlights
Midland Christian Basketball Playoffs Rd. 2
Midland Christian Basketball Playoffs Rd. 2
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them