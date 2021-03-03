Advertisement

All Black, female battalion closer to Congressional Gold Medal

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) wants to honor an inspirational group of soldiers in charge of morale during WWII with a Congressional Gold Medal.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s a storied legacy of military service in Kelley Evans’ family, generations pioneered by her Great, Great Aunt Edna Baskin.

“We all looked up to her,” said Evans. “She was very courageous.”

Baskin was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, more commonly referred to as the “Six Triple Eight.” The battalion was the only all Black female unit overseas during WWII.

With the slogan “no mail, low morale”, they were sent to sort the massive backlog of mail in the European theater. Reports indicate the women were confronted with warehouses stacked to the ceilings, Christmas packages, love letters, and in some cases, final correspondence between loved ones lost.

The women swiftly completed their mission in England and France. But, in many cases, instead of appreciation, they faced racism, sexism, and segregation.

“They knew what they were escaping, and they knew what they were coming back to, but they still wanted to serve their country,” said Evans.

Years later, the “Six Triple Eight” has been celebrated through documentaries. exhibits, and ceremonies across the country, but now there’s a continuing call from members of Congress for more.

“I’ve introduced legislation to provide these women with a congressional gold medal,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). “I want these women to know much they are appreciated by our citizens of our country today.

The Congressional Gold medal is commissioned through Congress as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. Each medal honors a particular individual, institution, or event.

The bipartisan measure has passed the U.S Senate unanimously and is headed to a House vote. Moran introduced the bill in a previous session of Congress, but it was never passed by the House.

Now, with bipartisan support, Sen. Jerry Moran, says he hopes to pay the “Six Triple Eight’s” gift of morale forward, to their families, and to the generations of female pioneers to come.

“It means so much to us,” said Evans. “If this happens it’s a game-changer for black women everywhere.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Greg Abbott lifting statewide mask mandate, will allow businesses to open 100%
DPS says that the Buick left the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.
DPS identifies three people killed in Monahans crash
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Amber Alert cancelled for Texas girl, father charged in mother’s death
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Juvenile charged in deadly Midland stabbing
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them

Latest News

FILE - In this June 14, 2019 file photo Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II, standing, who was...
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Cuomo not stepping down amid sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo not stepping down amid sexual harassment allegations
Johnny Sagnileni's finances are in limbo as the courts work to figure out if electric customers...
Odessa Griddy customer to fight back against $17,000+ electric bill