West Texas Weather Forecast

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunshine is expected across the area on Tuesday and thanks to the lack of cloud cover, temperatures will be reaching the upper 50s and 60s.

The warming trend will continue through Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and even in the 80s.

Another disturbance will make its way through West Texas and SE New Mexico bringing very windy conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Thanks to Friday’s cold front, temperatures will cool back down in the lower to mid-60s just in time for the weekend.

