Veteran leaves home for first time in 2 years, thanks to volunteer-built wheelchair ramp

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - A retired Coast Guard veteran who uses a wheelchair had been stuck inside his California home for over two years until some caring volunteers built him a wheelchair ramp.

Chuck Wood rolled down his new wheelchair ramp Sunday, leaving his house for the first time in two years. The retired Coast Guard veteran, who has a partially amputated leg, had been unable to get his old wheelchair over his doorway onto the porch.

“I’m great now because I can get out and go around and talk to people, and yeah, it feels great,” Wood said.

Richard Randall, the president of the Veterans of All Wars Motorcycle Riders, helped Wood’s dream to get outside come true, building his ramp and giving him a new, working wheelchair.

“He’d been stuck in his house for two-and-a-half years,” Randall said. “I told him, ‘We’re here to build a ramp, and we’re going to be here until the end.’”

Wood now has a chance to see his neighborhood in a new way, as the retired veteran, who was confined for too long, is free from his own front door.

“I’ll kind of go around and look at things and see how things have changed,” Wood said.

The nonprofit organization that helped Wood spent a full year working to complete his ramp, according to its website. Home Depot donated all of the building materials for the project.

