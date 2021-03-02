State requests that Midland County be added to list for major disaster declaration

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management has re-requested that Midland County be added to the federal Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance following February’s winter storm.

Governor Greg Abbott initially requested individual assistance for all 254 Texas counties back on 254. So far, only 126 counties have been added to the declaration, including Ector and Howard.

“I urge FEMA to quickly grant this request so that we can connect Texans in these counties with the assistance that they need,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans who suffered property damage from the winter storm should continue to complete the iSTAT so that the state can secure more assistance for our communities.”

Midland County is asking residents to report storm damage so that the county can become eligible for Federal Individual Assistance.

