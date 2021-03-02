Odessan appointed to State Board for Educator Certification

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa teacher has been named among the five appointees to the State Board for Educator Certification.

According to a release, Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bob Brescia, Ed.D., for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.

The State Board for Educator Certification is tasked with developing certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Brescia is a Teacher of Record for Ector County ISD and an adjunct professor for Wilmington University. He is a board member of the Salvation Army – Odessa and Constituting America and a member of the Odessa Information & Discussion Group.

