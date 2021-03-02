Advertisement

Odessan appointed to State Board for Educator Certification

(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa teacher has been named among the five appointees to the State Board for Educator Certification.

According to a release, Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bob Brescia, Ed.D., for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.

The State Board for Educator Certification is tasked with developing certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Brescia is a Teacher of Record for Ector County ISD and an adjunct professor for Wilmington University. He is a board member of the Salvation Army – Odessa and Constituting America and a member of the Odessa Information & Discussion Group.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Greg Abbott lifting statewide mask mandate, will allow businesses to open 100%
DPS says that the Buick left the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.
DPS identifies three people killed in Monahans crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Andrews man and Midland woman killed in crash
Kandace Lopez was trying to enjoy a drink with her friend when an employee at Woody’s Hideaway...
College student says she was mistreated because of her medical condition at Woody’s Hideaway
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Juvenile charged in deadly Midland stabbing

Latest News

Odessa High softball
Odessa High softball notches non-district win against Abilene Wylie
Rankin Boys and Girls Highlights
Rankin Boys and Girls Highlights
Midland Christian Basketball Playoffs Rd. 2
Midland Christian Basketball Playoffs Rd. 2
Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s mask mandate will be rescinded next Wednesday.
Odessa businesses comment on how a repealed mask mandate would affect them
The posters advocate for racial violence against minorities.
Fliers supporting white supremacy scattered throughout Midland