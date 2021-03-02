Odessa police searching for man accused of assaulting three women

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man who they say has assaulted three women.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 22-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez is wanted for three counts of indecent assault, a Class A Misdemeanor.

OPD states that there have been three recent reports of indecent assaults across the city. Investigation revealed that a suspect, identified as Hernandez, inappropriately touched three female victims.

Detectives with the Odessa Police Department have now obtained three warrants for Hernandez. Anyone with inofrmation on his whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

