Midland looking for volunteers as vaccination efforts continue

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Changes are coming to the vaccination process in Midland.

Midland Memorial Hospital CEO and President Russell Meyers says that they will only be doing first and second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Midland County Horseshoe starting Monday, March 8.

A second vaccination site had recently opened at Golf Course Road Church of Christ, but Meyers says they no longer have the volunteers needed to run both sites.

Team Rubicon, a volunteer group that had been helping with vaccines, is leaving Midland to support other areas in need.

Meyers is asking for community volunteers to fill the gap.

Those who are interested in volunteering can email vaxvolunteers@midlandhealth.org or call/text 432-242-2149. Please include your name, phone number, clinical/non-clinical and what days/times you are available over the next six weeks between 8:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

As of Tuesday, 30,000 people in Midland have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

