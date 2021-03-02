Advertisement

Juvenile charged in deadly Midland stabbing

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person is dead following a stabbing at a Midland apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Corey Johnson, 39. A male juvenile, who has not been identified, has been charged in connection with Johnson’s death.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to the Avalon Springs Apartments at 2:34 a.m. for a medical call.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Johnson, dead in the bedroom of an apartment. Johnson had several stab wounds on the left side of his body.

Police then arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

