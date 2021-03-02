J&J COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in Texas on Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State health officials say they’ll start distributing the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Texas this week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says they expect 24,000 doses of the single-dose vaccine will go to federal vaccination sites in Dallas, Tarrant and Harris counties Tuesday.

The state expects more than 200,000 doses will be allocated to Texas next week.

Officials say the new vaccine doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage needed previously by the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, making storage and distribution much easier.

The vaccine is said to be well-suited for homebound seniors and the homeless.

