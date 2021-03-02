FIRST ON CBS7: Three people killed in crash near Ward Co. Coliseum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were killed in a Monday evening crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18, around a mile south of Interstate 20, according to DPS. The crash happened near the Ward County Coliseum.

DPS has not released any more information. This article will continue to be updated as more information is released by the agency.

