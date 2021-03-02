Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Three people killed in crash near Ward Co. Coliseum

As of 7 p.m. Monday, DPS Troopers were on-scene working the crash
Active scene photo from a CBS7 viewer
Active scene photo from a CBS7 viewer
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were killed in a Monday evening crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18, around a mile south of Interstate 20, according to DPS. The crash happened near the Ward County Coliseum.

DPS has not released any more information. This article will continue to be updated as more information is released by the agency.

