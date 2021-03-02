Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting of Odessa couple

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police announced Monday that a man arrested yesterday in Monahans is believed to be the same person who shot two people in Odessa last Wednesday.

One of his victims, Brittany Martinez, was shot in the head and leg.

“She got shot at point-blank in the back of her head,” Brittany’s mother, Tina Ponce, said.

According to Ponce, the bullet didn’t penetrate Brittany’s skull but ricocheted and exited at her temple.

Today, Odessa police charged Braiden Ray Stout with two aggravated robbery counts for shooting both Brittany and her boyfriend.

But Ponce doesn’t believe it was a robbery at all.

“They went in there to kill her,” Ponce said. “That was it. They didn’t rob her. Her money was there, and nothing was missing.”

The news of Stout’s arrest has brought the family a sense of comfort and relief.

“I fell to my knees,” Ponce said. “Now, I can breathe. I feel like a great burden has been lifted off my chest.”

Ponce has complete faith in both God and the Odessa police to handle the case. She believes her daughter surviving a gunshot to the head wasn’t the only miracle that happened that day. Brittany’s daughters were supposed to be with her but had asked to go to their other grandma’s house just hours earlier.

“I think about that every day. I know that, uh, God was with her and the guardian angels…I’m not saying God let this happen, but God prevented it from being a worse situation.”

Speaking of miracles, Brittany is set to be released from the hospital later tonight. Her boyfriend has already been released.

