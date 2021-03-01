Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the start of meteorological spring!

A few showers, snow, and sleet will continue throughout Monday morning and afternoon in the northern parts of the Permian Basin and in southeastern New Mexico. The showers will start to die down moving into the evening on Monday.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild across the area with temperatures in the 60s. The warming trend will continue throughout the week until another cold front moves through the area early Friday morning.

