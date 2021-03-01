Suspect charged in Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Odessa back in February.

Braiden Ray Stout, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

On February 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 300 block of Drury Lane for a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation of the shooting led police to identify the suspect as Stout. The Monahans Police Department arrested Stout on Sunday with the help of the U.S. Marshals.

