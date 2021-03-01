Advertisement

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to enhance penalties for rioters

(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has filed a bill that would crack down on criminal rioters while protecting lawful protesters’ constitutional rights.

House Bill 2461 would change state laws to deny bail for anyone who was charged with a criminal offense committed during a riot until they make their first official court appearance before the judge hearing the case.

“Our First Amendment right to peacefully assemble must be preserved and protected,” Landgraf said. “HB 2461 will protect the ability of Texans to exercise their constitutional rights by properly punishing those who seek to take advantage of peaceful protests through violence, looting and intimidation,” said Landgraf.

According to Landgraf, reports of people traveling from state to state to incite violence and looting during peaceful protests motivated him to file the bill.

“Those who seek to upend our constitutional republic by spreading chaos and anarchy will be met with firm resistance in the Lone Star State,” Landgraf said.

