Boy, 15, injured in Arkansas school shooting; classmate held

The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were...
The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes at about 10 a.m., Pine Bluff police said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot by another 15-year-old boy at an Arkansas junior high school.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Police say the shooting happened as students were switching classes about 10 a.m. in a hallway at the school in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot but was found in a nearby neighborhood by a tracking dog.

There was some initial confusion about the wounded boy’s fate.

A police spokesman at one point reported he’d died, then later retracted that statement and said he was alive.

