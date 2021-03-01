Residents in West Odessa neighborhood on edge after reports of rabid fox

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Residents in one West Odessa neighborhood are on edge following reports of a rabid fox roaming the streets.

The fox, which residents claim was foaming at the mouth and walking ‘as if it was drunk,’ was spotted in the neighborhood off of Yealonda Avenue.

A neighbor called Animal Control, but the fox ran off before officers could reach out.

Resident Billy Wicke says he’s not only concerned about the safety of the fox but also for the safety of other animals and children in the neighborhood.

“It scares me, I gotta dog and thank god she don’t go out in the yard but you know if he gets in the yard, she likes to kill other animals, and you know she eats birds all the time. She gets with that fox and I’ll have to have her put down. You know even though she’s vaccinated you know you don’t know if that works or not. I don’t want to get rabies,” said Wicke.

The search continues for the fox, with some residents even setting up traps to catch the animal.

Anyone who sees the fox is asked to call Animal Control at (432) 368-3526 or the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

