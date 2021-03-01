Advertisement

Questions surround death of former NFL player Louis Nix III

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and NFL player Louis Nix III has died after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death.

Nix’s mother Stephanie Wingfield told multiple news outlets in Jacksonville, Florida, that authorities said her son died but haven’t been able to tell her how.

Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home on Saturday.

In December 2020, he was shot in an armed robbery.

Nix, 29, had received high praise during his time with the Fighting Irish.

He was then drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 but struggled to make an impact in the NFL due to injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed in Midland crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Andrews man and Midland woman killed in crash
The Texas electricity provider has been criticized for saddling some customers with sky-high...
Griddy banned from Texas power market after failing to make payments, customers moved to other providers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott to make statewide announcement Tuesday
Braiden Stout, 20.
Suspect charged in Odessa shooting

Latest News

Jason Barbosa, 25, is on the long road to recovery from COVID-19 after he spent nearly four...
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Man, 25, with COVID-19 survives near-death 3 times
Doctors say the young man's case should serve as a warning. He had no pre-existing health...
COVID-19 patient recovers after nearly dying 3 times in 4 months
Odessa College basketball
Odessa College makes late run to remain undefeated
Active scene photo from a CBS7 viewer
FIRST ON CBS7: Three people killed in crash near Ward Co. Coliseum
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges