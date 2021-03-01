KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 and WestStar Autoplex of Monahans have teamed up for One Teacher at a Time.

Marle Reynolds of Kermit Elementary was the recipient for the month of February.

Mrs. Reynolds received several nominations from past students, parents and administrators.

They all said that Mrs. Reynolds had an impact on all of those around her.

To nominate your favorite teacher, email davidh@weststarautoplex.com! The teacher you nominate could win $500 for their classroom and students.

