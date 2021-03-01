Odessa students’ artwork to go on display at state capitol

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Artwork from two students in Odessa will be appreciated at the state level.

According to Ector County ISD, Odessa Collegiate Academy senior Makayla Stanley and Permian High School freshman Arely Erivas will have art go on display at the Texas State Capitol this month.

The students entered the Youth Art Month contest through the Texas Art Education Association.

Stanley’s piece is titled Grey; her art teacher is Chris Golden. Erivas’ is Sunset Canyon, and her teacher is Pam Burkhaulter.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.