Advertisement

Odessa students’ artwork to go on display at state capitol

Odessa Collegiate Academy senior Makayla Stanley and Permian High School freshman Arely Erivas.
Odessa Collegiate Academy senior Makayla Stanley and Permian High School freshman Arely Erivas.(Ector County ISD)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Artwork from two students in Odessa will be appreciated at the state level.

According to Ector County ISD, Odessa Collegiate Academy senior Makayla Stanley and Permian High School freshman Arely Erivas will have art go on display at the Texas State Capitol this month.

The students entered the Youth Art Month contest through the Texas Art Education Association.

Stanley’s piece is titled Grey; her art teacher is Chris Golden. Erivas’ is Sunset Canyon, and her teacher is Pam Burkhaulter.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed in Midland crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Andrews man and Midland woman killed in crash
The Texas electricity provider has been criticized for saddling some customers with sky-high...
Griddy banned from Texas power market after failing to make payments, customers moved to other providers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott to make statewide announcement Tuesday
Braiden Stout, 20.
Suspect charged in Odessa shooting

Latest News

Odessa College basketball
Odessa College makes late run to remain undefeated
Active scene photo from a CBS7 viewer
FIRST ON CBS7: Three people killed in crash near Ward Co. Coliseum
Shylah Cutbirth of Midland was faced with a difficult decision when her muscular dystrophy made...
Teaching with muscular dystrophy: a woman’s journey back to the (virtual) classroom
Odessa Police announced Monday that a man arrested yesterday in Monahans is believed to be the...
Arrest made in shooting of Odessa couple
Odessa Police announced Monday that a man arrested yesterday in Monahans is believed to be the...
MARTINEZ SHOOTING