Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed in Midland crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Andrews man and Midland woman killed in crash
The Texas electricity provider has been criticized for saddling some customers with sky-high...
Griddy banned from Texas power market after failing to make payments, customers moved to other providers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott to make statewide announcement Tuesday
Braiden Stout, 20.
Suspect charged in Odessa shooting

Latest News

Jason Barbosa, 25, is on the long road to recovery from COVID-19 after he spent nearly four...
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Man, 25, with COVID-19 survives near-death 3 times
Doctors say the young man's case should serve as a warning. He had no pre-existing health...
COVID-19 patient recovers after nearly dying 3 times in 4 months
Odessa College basketball
Odessa College makes late run to remain undefeated
Active scene photo from a CBS7 viewer
FIRST ON CBS7: Three people killed in crash near Ward Co. Coliseum
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges