Local players earn District 2-6A All-District honors

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian’s Shy Stephens-Deary earned the top honor in District 2-6A this year, being named Player of the Year.

Full list of honorees from the Permian Basin:

First Team All-District:

Permian - Cedric Baty, Race Herr, Tremayne Baty

Odessa - Coco Rose, Christian Tijerina

Midland - Nicholas Smith

Second Team All-District:

Permian - Calvione Calicut

Odessa - Jalen McCowan, Ivan Carreon, L.J. Willis

Midland - Jeremiah Phillips

Midland Lee - Brandon Foster, Tre Hubert

