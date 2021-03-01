Local players earn District 2-6A All-District honors
Permian’s Shy Stephens-Deary earns All-District Player of the Year; see full list of honorees
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian’s Shy Stephens-Deary earned the top honor in District 2-6A this year, being named Player of the Year.
Full list of honorees from the Permian Basin:
First Team All-District:
Permian - Cedric Baty, Race Herr, Tremayne Baty
Odessa - Coco Rose, Christian Tijerina
Midland - Nicholas Smith
Second Team All-District:
Permian - Calvione Calicut
Odessa - Jalen McCowan, Ivan Carreon, L.J. Willis
Midland - Jeremiah Phillips
Midland Lee - Brandon Foster, Tre Hubert
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.