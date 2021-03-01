Gov. Greg Abbott to make statewide announcement Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott is set to make a statewide announcement on Tuesday.

According to a release, Gov. Abbott will be addressing small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce as part of the announcement.

The announcement will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Just last week, Gov. Abbott said that the state was looking at when it would be able to lift orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

