Gov. Greg Abbott to make statewide announcement Tuesday

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KWTX photo from pool feed)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott is set to make a statewide announcement on Tuesday.

According to a release, Gov. Abbott will be addressing small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce as part of the announcement.

The announcement will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Just last week, Gov. Abbott said that the state was looking at when it would be able to lift orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

You will be able to watch the announcement live on the CBS7 Facebook page.

