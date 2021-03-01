Advertisement

Drive-thru booster shot clinic at Ratliff Stadium to open Tuesday

The drive-thru vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium.
The drive-thru vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium.(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System’s booster shot drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium opens Tuesday.

Booster shots will be available for those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots at Ratliff Stadium between January 24 and February 10.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

You do not need to schedule an appointment or register.

Anyone who can’t make these dates or received their first vaccine dose at Ratliff Stadium on or after February 24 will receive their booster shots from ORMC and will be contacted by them to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed in Midland crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Andrews man and Midland woman killed in crash
The Texas electricity provider has been criticized for saddling some customers with sky-high...
Griddy banned from Texas power market after failing to make payments, customers moved to other providers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott to make statewide announcement Tuesday
Braiden Stout, 20.
Suspect charged in Odessa shooting

Latest News

Odessa College basketball
Odessa College makes late run to remain undefeated
Active scene photo from a CBS7 viewer
FIRST ON CBS7: Three people killed in crash near Ward Co. Coliseum
Shylah Cutbirth of Midland was faced with a difficult decision when her muscular dystrophy made...
Teaching with muscular dystrophy: a woman’s journey back to the (virtual) classroom
Odessa Police announced Monday that a man arrested yesterday in Monahans is believed to be the...
Arrest made in shooting of Odessa couple
Odessa Police announced Monday that a man arrested yesterday in Monahans is believed to be the...
MARTINEZ SHOOTING