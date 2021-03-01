Drive-thru booster shot clinic at Ratliff Stadium to open Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System’s booster shot drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium opens Tuesday.

Booster shots will be available for those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots at Ratliff Stadium between January 24 and February 10.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

You do not need to schedule an appointment or register.

Anyone who can’t make these dates or received their first vaccine dose at Ratliff Stadium on or after February 24 will receive their booster shots from ORMC and will be contacted by them to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.