College student says she was mistreated because of her medical condition at Woody’s Hideaway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A UTPB student is speaking out after she says she was treated differently because of her medical condition at Woody’s Hideaway in Midland.

Kandace Lopez was trying to enjoy a drink with her friend when an employee at Woody’s Hideaway mistook her cerebral palsy as having had too much to drink.

Lopez says she tried to provide a medical record of her diagnosis, but the employee refused to believe her.

“You know it hurts my feelings. I’m a person just like anybody else. It made me feel dehumanized, degraded. I was embarrassed,” said Lopez.

Lopez’s cerebral palsy diagnosis affects how her muscles contract - and more specifically, the way she walks.

She says that people had mistaken the way she walks for intoxication before but added that the incident got worse when the employee began to mock her to others.

“He’s telling her what happened, and like I said, I know he’s telling her what happened because he’s mimicking the way that I walk. He’s mimicking my stature. I saw that, and honestly, that’s what upsets me more. I can deal with the lack of knowledge; I can deal with that. It’s the mocking for me,” said Lopez.

After speaking with a manager and explaining her situation, Lopez says she was allowed to come into the bar for a drink.

But she says at that point, the incident had already ruined her night.

“He did let me go inside, and he did let me have a drink with my friend. We had one drink, and we left, but that isn’t the point of this. The point of it is I shouldn’t have to go somewhere and be discriminated against. I shouldn’t have to go somewhere and be mocked and ridiculed and made fun of,” said Lopez.

Woody’s Hideaway’s corporate office says they are aware of the situation, and it is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.